Krafty’s call to arms to revitalise tourism industry

Wayne “Krafty” Kraft (pictured), Honourary Ambassador for Alice Springs, passionate Central Australian and mine host at the Overlanders Steakhouse has made a call to arms to the flagging tourism industry of the region.

He recalls past community efforts to promote it – and deplores the “progressive transfer of ownership away from our control.

“I am challenging us, as a vibrant and proud community to find a pathway forward so that The Alice can regain ownership of its own marketing destiny.”

He puts up in lights the names of local pioneers:-

• Len Tuit, the first tour operator to provide regular tours to Ayers Rock.

• Peter Severin, from Curtin Springs Station, who helped build the track to Ayers Rock and the chain that continues to assist people to climb it.

• Keith Castle, foundation member of the Central Australian Tourism Association (CATIA).

• The Cotterill Family, who opened the track to Kings Canyon via Wallara Ranch.

• Reg Ansett, Serpentine Chalet, Ansett Pioneer, Ansett Airlines.

• The Kilgariff Family. Amongst their many achievements was transforming their Gap Road farm and orchard to build the Oasis Motel, and the many earlier construction efforts of Bernie’s Uncle Joe.

• Tour Operator, Bill King, AAT Kings Tours.

• The Centralian Staff coach franchise.

The Northern Territory achieved self-government on July 1, 1978.

Prior to this historic event, Alice Springs and The Centre were enjoying a growing tourism industry.

Coach travel and the beginnings of the grey nomad movement, whilst seasonal, were the driving forces behind increasing visitor numbers and subsequent tourism investments.

There were four motels at Ayers Rock and humble – but very important – investments in accommodations at Curtin Springs and Mt Ebenezer (Erldunda Roadhouse was non-existent at this stage).

There was an increasing investment in motel rooms and caravan park sites in The Alice.

Self government provided a massive catalyst to assist in moving our industry forward.

The upgrading of roads infrastructure, the issuing of a casino license, the Sheraton Hotels deal which included the construction of five star hotels at both Alice Springs and Ayers Rock, and the ambitious Yulara Development in the early 1980s heralded a new dawn for tourism in The Centre.

Domestic tourism promotion arguably reached its highest activity levels (not necessarily by dollar value) over this decade.

The precursor to Tourism NT (the Northern Territory Tourist Commission) had its head office in Todd Street. Yes, in Alice Springs.

A small but professionally aggressive team of tourism personalities oversaw a budget where, by far, the major percentage of their hard-fought dollars was directly invested in tourism promotion around Australia and the world.

Alice Springs continued its own Destination Alice marketing campaigns.

Who remembers the See Alice While She’s Hot campaign?

Introduced about 20 to 25 years ago, this short lived campaign, underwritten by a host of stake-holders including the airline TAA, successfully enticed, with extra special and exciting deals, “southerners” to visit The Alice in December to March when we suffered from minimal tourist numbers.

“Come and enjoy the friendly locals, enjoy our swimming pools, natural water holes, air-conditioned accommodations, and the piercingly cold beer. Have we got a deal from you!”

The results were astounding.

Mr Kraft’s recollection is that this hugely successful campaign lasted only a short number of years.

Sadly, the modern era of tourism marketing was upon us!

Alice Springs happily and progressively handed marketing responsibilities to the Northern Territory Tourist Commission as the Northern Territory Government increased funding for marketing activities.

“Expert advice” (they are cleverer people over there!) from eastern seaboard based advertising and marketing agencies suggested that our highly successful See Alice While She’s Hot campaign sent out the wrong signals.

That was that. No more funding.

Were they confusing “Alice‟ as some scantily clad young lady, or simply unable to understand Alice meant Alice Springs and yes, it does get a tad warm over the summer months?

Or couldn’t they see the challenge in “selling the sizzle” (forgive the pun) to real Aussies who might be able to handle Aussie summer conditions in the Real Australia?

“Please forgive both my confusion and cynicism,” says Mr Kraft.

“Unfortunately, we have allowed ourselves to lose control of both our identity and our marketing energies and directions.

“We must understand that we can effectively market The Alice.

“We are not talking about Central Australia in broad terms: It’s our town, our responsibility.

“If we want that elusive second airline flying into Alice Springs, we have to create the desire for potential airline passengers to want to come here in the first place.

“We have to create the demand.

“For those of you who are business owners (not necessarily tourism based), you will understand that the three tenets of any successful business are product, management and marketing.

“The pro-active and aggressive combination of all of the above should provide the foundations for a successful enterprise.

“Alice Springs has the product, we have the management, and with the support of the Alice Springs Town Council, members of the Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Central Australia, and the many positive residents of The Alice, we can embark on our own long term marketing strategies.

“It’s NOT time for us to switch off now.

“It’s NOT time for us to suggest that it’s Darwin’s responsibility.

“It’s NOT time for us to suggest that because our business does not directly look after the visitor (tourist) market – it’s not our problem or responsibility.

“NOW is the time for us to get excited about the fun and excitement we can introduce into our marketing strategies.

“NOW is the time for positive dialogue amongst our community.

“NOW is the time to support the concept for a Tourism Alice or Destination Alice or whatever “vehicle‟ our marketing strategies might be called.

“Should it be structured under the umbrella of the Alice Springs Town Council?

“Personally, I think so, but without another costly and unnecessary “mini bureaucracy” devoid of administration costs, full time wages, office structures and the like.

“Perhaps a small, passionate, and market savvy group – maximum five – of non-government locals who do have a vested interest in the future growth of visitor (tourism) numbers into The Alice.

“This group would be directly responsible to a sub-committee of the duly elected aldermen of the Alice Springs Town Council.

“Understandably, there will be some administration costs involved in pursuing various marketing initiatives along with implementing the agreed marketing strategies.

“Should there be a marketing levy applied to ALL commercial and industrial properties via council rates?

“I hear you say: ‘Whoa. Ease up. Not my rates mate! Why should I pay or contribute?’

“I invite you to come up with a fairer compromise.

“Forget Darwin though – it’s our future, our responsibility.

“Let’s roll our sleeves up and dig ourselves out of the bog. Let’s have some fun.

“Alice, where the hell is Alice?

“Answer: ‘Right here mate, come and say g’day!”

Krafty says his manifesto isn’t Darwin bashing. To make this point he’s brandishing a Darwin Stubby, a beer for a big thirst.