Let’s say sorry to Mark Egan

It is possible to feel a bit of sympathy for Mark Egan. He was asked to create a statue of John McDouall Stuart for the Freemasons, who in turn gifted his work to the Alice Springs Town Council. Included in the gift was the cost of installing it on Council lawns.

Then all hell broke loose.

First there was a perceived lack of sufficient public consultation with the Council’s Public Arts Advisory Committee getting its nose seriously out of joint.

Then Stuart’s rifle took on a life of its own. Was this one reason why there was so little public consultation? Funnily enough, I don’t remember hearing any objection to the Anmatjera Man, another work by Mark Egan, leaning on his spear.

Of course, back when Stuart and the Anmatjera Man were contemporaries and walked this country together, white men carried rifles and black men carried spears. We all know that, and contrary to the more excitable among us, neither used their respective tools primarily against each other.

Whatever, the installation went ahead as planned. I suspect this was primarily a face saving gesture on the part of our Town Council. It seems they really, REALLY, don’t like being told.

Then the statue was taken down (same day – what foolishness!) and went into storage. And there it has lain for what is now going on four years.

During this time the Freemasons have walked away from the whole kerfuffle, and I can’t say I blame them.

And the bit of sympathy for Mark Egan? Because he is a gifted local artist with several works to his credit, and he is deserving of much more respect than has been shown him during this tawdry political affair.

Anyway, the end is nigh. Council has bitten the bullet and will spend our rates to erect the statue of Stuart in Stuart Park on Stuart St in Alice Springs, a town once named Stuart.

So I guess we can say Stuart’s been squared, and let’s hope that’s the end of it!

The only thing left is to set aside a bit of dosh to repair any vandalising that may, but hopefully won’t, occur.