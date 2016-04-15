Town library responds to data safety fears

By ERWIN CHLANDA

“Please be reassured that every possible care will be taken with the handling of your personal information,” says Georgina Davison, the manager of the town council’s library services in reply to clients worried about recent changes.

“Our Privacy Policy has not changed – your details will never be used for anything outside of library services or sold onto a third party.

“We take digital security very seriously and will continue to do so once the new system is implemented in mid-June.”

The new service involves a switch to a new service provider, OCLC, “a global library cooperative that provides shared technology services, original research and community programs for its membership and the library community at large,” according to its website.

“We are librarians, technologists, researchers, pioneers, leaders and learners. With thousands of library members in more than 100 countries, we come together as OCLC to make information more accessible and more useful.”

Ms Davison describes it as “a non-profit global library cooperative providing shared technology services, original research and community programs so that libraries can better fuel learning, research and innovation.”

She says it is through collaboration and sharing of the world’s collected knowledge that libraries can help people find answers they need to solve problems. Just some of the new benefits include:-

1 Enhanced online catalogue with better support for accessing your library from smartphones & tablets.

2 Greater reliability with less service outages, and much faster adoption of new features and services.

3 Better self-service options for managing your account, reserving and renewing items.

4 Improved access to our fabulous range of free online eBooks, eAudio and reference services.

5 Better interconnection with libraries worldwide.