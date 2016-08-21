Dept of Children & Families toxic, repressive, say staff

The death on August 6 of a work mate, believed to have been suicide, prompted several staff members of the Department of Children and Families (DCF, image from their website at right) to tell the Alice Springs News Online about serious conflicts in the local office.
They also refer to the suicide of an ex-staffer about two years ago.
The comments coincide with the Prime Minister’s appointment of a Royal Commission into detention of young people in the NT which will also examine the child protection system.
DCF said about the death on August 6 that it “extends its condolences to the family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time. As this is a personal matter, the Department has no further comment.”
The suspected suicide occurred a few days after the staff member was seen crying in the office.
One of our sources says that the CEO from Darwin flew to Alice to address the staff about the tragic event, and managers have told staff that talking amongst each other, or to outsiders about the death would be “disrespectful”.
“The department in Alice Springs is toxic, retributive, and unless you’re part of that repressive gang you’re in trouble,” says that source.
There is a massive turnover and “destruction” of staff: To survive, “they keep their heads down, their mouth shut and work as hard as they can to get out of this place.”
“Leaders” have strategies which put staff into no-win situations: They are given case management deadlines which are unrealistic and unachievable and the inevitable failure to meet these deadlines is recorded in the staff files.
If a staff member then wants to apply for transfer to another department, this information can be given to the interview panel, which can also obtain references from members of the “inner circle” –the DCF team leaders who are in a position to put damaging information before the panel.
“This hugely constrains getting work elsewhere,” says the source. That in turn binds the lower level staff to the DCF and increases their vulnerability to bullying and exploitation.
The fact that few complaints are lodged – almost exclusively because of fear of retribution, say our sources – is commonly cited by the upper echelons as proof that there are no problems.
DCF says it “has a cultural organisational framework that outlines the core values of respect, courage, integrity and trust that underpin behaviour in the workplace.
“The department values and invests in its staff and any complaint is taken seriously and investigated.
“The Department encourages staff that may be experiencing difficulties to report their concerns and utilise the support services offered.
“If you are aware of any staff that may have a complaint or concern, please direct them to any manager or Department of Children and Families complaints.”
But our source says use of ‘divide and conquer’ methods are standard in this “very punitive organisation”, isolating people and groups: “Different groups are called together and given bits of information and then are being told not to talk about it to other staff,” says the contact.
“Yelling at staff, imposing unreasonable workloads, isolating staff, spreading rumours, encouraging them not to engage with particular workers who are a ‘bad influence,’ putting people down, talking to them like to a school-child, rolling eyes, dressing someone down in a public forum, wagging finger, eye glaring” are all in the arsenal of the “oppressive clique,” says the source.
“Stifling debate amongst the staff by declaring matters confidential, discouraging workers from having support people with them when they are in a performance management meeting, or pretending it is a case management meeting in which a support person would not be needed” are among of the strategies.
While the massive staff turnover is expensive in financial terms, the costs to the clients – the children – is inestimable. While it is vital that the case workers build up a relationship of trust and understanding, the 400-odd children in The Centre who have been taken away from their families are faced with three or four different case workers in a year.
Payments of up to $1000 a week per child are being made to carers, says our source, money that could be spent on helping parents to set up a functioning household.
Almost all clients are Indigenous but are placed with non-Indigenous carers which, by law [Care and Protection of Children Act 2007] should be a measure of last resort, and priority should be given to their placement with responsible kin, says the source.
Infrequent “supervised access” by parents or relatives, constrained by the inadequate number of DCF case workers, leads to children not seeing their families for long periods.
The News has obtained information from five current or recent DCF staff members to date, speaking to them personally.
Two more of them also use the word “toxic” to describe the atmosphere in the Alice Springs DCF office (pictured).
They say “bullying, favouritism and racism” hamper the vital work of people some of whom have the power and duty to take children away from their parents.
Many of the issues are petty, but as they amount to ongoing harassment of about half the 80-odd people working for the local DCF office, they cause tensions, mistrust and backstabbing which is leading to staff turnover.
Two other contacts described the turnover as “disgusting, horrific”.
One said “they have emptied out the assessment and investigation team. There is hardly anyone in that position right now”.
The case load of up to 90 is beyond the reasonable capacity of any staff, with the ideal number considered to be 16.
There are carers who are not or inadequately registered working under “half baked registration”.
Denigrating people behind their backs, or even in their presence, in conversation with other staff members, falsifying workers’ statements in reports and “ganging up” on workers is common, said the two staff members, speaking independently from the others.
People from other countries are manipulated into submission because an adverse report may lead to the cancellation of their visas.
The two say the department has been given complaints about abusive, insulting and offensive language, unjustified criticism and setting unreasonable timelines and expectations.
They say a senior manager speaks to some staff with “a soft tone of voice” with “a friendly body language and facial expressions” in contrast to the “directive tone of voice” and display of “facial expressions of feelings of discomfort and disgust” towards others.
The News will not be disclosing the identities of our contacts. We have offered comprehensive right of reply to the department, and will report any further responses in updates. We are quoting here all comments made by the DCF so far after we had acquainted them with the allegations made so far.
I read the article and comments with a sense of disappointment and sadness.View Comment
I commenced living and working in the NT in 1995 in FYCS (as it was called then).
It was truly a case of being chucked in at the deep end (I was barely qualified and had no experience whatsoever) but those four years were amongst the best of my working life in the NT (now 21 years).
I had difficult cases, felt out of my depth, but had an amazing tram around me, including management.
I recall those days fondly. I learned a lot. We did some good work. I still hold the managers from those days in high regard.
Bullying in the workplace is unacceptable in any shape or form. There are laws and policies in place to protect staff and I hope there is a positive outcome for staff, carers and, most important of all, the children, very soon.
In reply to Concerned Government Employee: Whenever I hear about someone like you leaving DCF I am left wondering who is going to fill the void. My hat off to you!View Comment
I feel I need to respond to a comment by “F… P…” on the Face Book site of the Alice Springs News Online.View Comment
[ED – The name given is fictitious. The person has also attempted to place a reader’s comment here in our comment section. We do not permit this without knowing the identity and contact details of the contributor, but we are prepared to withhold these from publication. We have deleted the FB posting but are happy to provide an forum to “Concerned Public Servant” whose identity we know.]
I am so truly over this! We are all human beings with emotions, you know feelings! We are not robots! The system has gaps, big gaps … I have been in DCF for a long time, and nothing has changed! Except for new leaderships and a new round of a particular group. Who are you?
You say: “To be honest, sometimes I am sick to death of a Team leader caught up with the same people over and over again yet other staff are left to carry their work load because they are too busy crying ‘poor me’. Do you know who doesn’t get to cry ‘poor me’? The kids.”
FYI, I am one of those DCF workers that cried today, and yesterday, and the day before that, and so on … because I am human, and humans cry!
And don’t worry and thanks for asking, I have made contact with the relevant support provider. Your comment made me feel insulted that I am wasting tax payers money, and less confident to access my line management to debrief if required. You are insinuating that a particular group does not care about the kids! And for the record no one picks up my work.
I started with DCF at the bottom, yes the bottom where I worked at the frontline everyday with case mangers from across the Territory who visited the community from all DCF Remote Areas.
I was with visiting professionals from mental health and other various social services.
I was based on community working liaising providing cultural brokerage.
I didn’t have an office to start inn. I had to use my own personal car as an office until I scoped an office to setup the program. Eventually a vehicle was supplied.
I didn’t calculate a total of reimbursement receipts to submit to DCF for using my own vehicle or other expenses, like providing lunches, to promote the program out of my own pocket.
I built that program to what it was when I left the position. Me, myself.
I built relationships with the community. Me, I did it all.
I did this with hardly any support. Eventually the program employed two more workers due to the caseload being so high.
I mentored / scaffolded my respected colleagues to be able to enter data on the computer, receive and scan and send emails.
Our team delivered many national calendar events which promoted community education and awareness.
Our community had the highest caseload and successful interventions of preventing children entering the system, because I/we worked hard! Every day with families and with the community. Sweat and tears, while you were tucked away in your bed at night, I was still working
Because the program was that successful, families obviously felt safe to attend my home to escape domestic violence. Protective behaviours, I believe.
And not one family did I turn away. Eventually families developed confidence to report to police, and that alone is difficult particularly living in a community.
I found my strengths in families, and they found it in me because I am passionate about helping those in need, and making a difference!
Aboriginal families know if you are real or plastic, because I am one!
So when I cry, it hurts, cause it’s real, and that’s what we do as ACWs, and Practitioners.
It’s a tough job to be the middle person but that’s our job and that’s what we do.
We keep children safe from harm, and further – with all due respect – don’t tell me kids don’t get to cry, cause they do.
I have shared many tears and pain with children from all ages.
So are you saying I’m not allowed to cry? How does one then provide a nurturing response to a child, if they operate like a robot!? So please don’t tell me when not to cry.
Some don’t, they carry anger, display complex behaviours, some don’t cry cause they can’t!
Or don’t know how to.
And FYI, if you are that person when they break out in anger and cry, guess who’s there to catch them – we are!
And yes, after a shared experience with a child / young person – there’s tears in the workplace, cause I’m human!
I’m not scared to identify. I have experienced many forms of emotions since my employment with DCF, ranging from bullying, isolation, rejection, being belittled, being called stupid, weird. That’s internally. What keeps me going is the difference I know I make when I work with families and their communities, and yes, a debrief with a team leader when necessary, no matter the circumstances cause every human being is affected differently.
And if your team leader has a robotic management style, so to speak, that doesn’t meet the needs of that case manager, you lost it right there in that moment. It shuts down. People become unhappy and work starts to deteriorate you get the system failing internally and you are left feeling helpless and actually questioning one’s confidence and ability to soldier on.
The system fails children, families and their communities time and time again. It’s heartbreaking as internally we have not got it right, therefore, Felicity, if you wish to discuss further about a particular personality group, I suggest you get the facts right to why humans cry!
To this end I hope you are able to reflect on emotional intelligence cause having that in my opinion makes a difference in leadership, to ripple to those that work at ground level and then onto our most vulnerable, and that my friend, wether you like it or not, are DCF workers, and our vulnerable families we work with. It’s a tough, heart breaking and complex job. Pay it forward.
In the last few weeks we at Alice Spring office of Department of Children and Families DCF) have had the CEO, the second in command and HR personal visit the office.View Comment
Team leaders and managers are not displaying the usual bad treatment of staff in front of them. Most of the staff will not speak up for fear of retribution.
The 2IC commented that it is only a few disgruntled employees complaining.
Obviously the 2IC did not account for those who have left because of the bullying, those who have left in disgust at the way the place is run and employees who are too scared to speak up for fear of becoming the next victim. How blind those in charge of DCF are!
There is definitely a bullying culture at the DCF office in Alice Springs.
In the State of Victoria I hear a person can be jailed receiving a sentence of up to 12 years if found guilty of bullying an employee. We do not have the same protection. Could the law be changed?
It seems as the most important thing for this organisations management is about how far up the management ladder they can climb to display their greatness. Not about the children and the families.
Recently a manager was promoted and appointed as acting director of another DCF office in the NT. That Office/Region has not previously ever had a director before.
There has not been any growth explosion of the population in that area therefore one would question why it has now become necessary.
DCF is claimed to have a policy of valuing employees. I dare say there are many like me now and in the past that do not feel as though they were valued.
Social Workers: agents of social change? Can we?
In light of Northern Territory Youth Detention Centre stories brought to light by Four Corners, it raises a lot of questions and red flags about the NT Government.View Comment
When the current Regional Executive Director, Dorrelle Anderson (aka Dorrelle Hanley) was appointed to the Office of Children and Families (Child Protection Services) of Central Australia she had not worked a day in her life in child protection.
No wonder systems are failing NT youths, especially when people are appointed to important positions with little or NO experience in child protection or management.
Ms Anderson did not work in the Department of Child Protection Services (DCP) in Perth, Western Australia. She worked as an Aboriginal recruitment liaison officer in a department next to Child Protection Services.
So which ever political party forms government, it is a priority that these serious complaints and claims should investigated in a timely manner.
Without managerial experience it is no wonder the Alice Springs DCF office is falling to the wayside with no real leadership, a manager with many claims of bullying and unprofessional conduct who places unrealistic expectations on whatever staff is left.
The high turnover of staff talks volumes and those who have managed to leave the department and escaped this treatment would be best placed to participate in an investigation.
Children’s lives should not be gambled with like this. Child protection is a serious area and warrants very experienced management in order to be productive and effective.
It doesn’t take a genius to work out the children that are ending up in our juvenile justice system are the most vulnerable children that Child Protection have failed.
The Royal Commission must also investigate questionable appointments of such positions in areas that are clearly failing. Are the right people in the right jobs?
NOTE TO OUR READERS WHO PROVIDE COMMENTS:
We have published more than 12,000 readers’ comments in the past five years and they are a very important part of our content.View Comment
While we prefer to show a contributor’s full name we accept a pseudonym when a writer fears victimisation for expressing views. Everybody has the right to freedom of speech.
However, we will not publish a contribution when we are unable to contact the writer on the email address from which the comment has been sent to us, or have been contacted by him or her in another way.
In other words, we need to know who the writer is although, upon request, we will not disclose that information.
Erwin Chlanda, Editor
What a toxic workplace. But I’m guessing the mission statement is a beauty and the KPIs well managed.View Comment
Any wonder the “clients”, the kids, fall through the gaping cracks. Heads need to roll whichever government assumes power. It’s a disgrace.
I completely agree with comments made by Maree Jones.View Comment
As a social worker and part of next of kin process as a carer I have been dismayed and dishevelled by the response of the Department of Children and Families (DCF) to supporting carers. And most importantly to respecting the rights of the child and to do no harm.
Carers becoming case managers and organising a full family connected experience for the children.
I have met some well meaning case workers from DCF but I only get to meet them when a care plan is due or some other paperwork is required.
I have been disappointed with bureaucratic responses and robotic speak and even words falling on deaf ears when the rhetoric reflects respect, courage, and integrity.
The child in the system is not at the centre but lost in the report writing or statistics.
It is well evidenced that children want a relationship with their biological parent and family despite dysfunction and regardless of unsafe relations.
So why doesn’t funding reflect this and why isn’t their more support in this area – not maintenance of dysfunction, not even prevention labelling but pre-conception support of families.
And recruiting and mentorship within the local environment and with local resources.
Child protection is a reflection of society so funding should filter to the core, to the initiatives and creativity of grass roots projects and toward longevity of committed support.
My hat goes off to the case managers at DCF that are experiencing bullying, harassment and isolation in such a challenging work environment.
And respect too towards those carers out there doing the right thing despite a system that has been problematic for some time.
It’s been over 15 years since I worked in Alice, not with the department, but with a community group who supported children.View Comment
The department was awful then, always floundering and dealing with consistent staff changes. Unfortunately many staff are new graduates, getting thrown into the most complicated and delicate work area one can imagine.
There was a real them and us mentality at that time, which made coordination and cooperation with services who actually worked with the children, knew the children and families and put the child first.
It is a very stressful work area. It was and always will be the place requiring the most experienced confident workers, not young graduates and not managers who wouldn’t have gotten their jobs anywhere else but in Alice. I shudder to think of the number of children who have suffered due to this “broken system” operating in complex town, supposedly supported by traumatised and inept workers. Where do these kids end up? I think we all know that. Alcoholics? Quick suicide as opposed to slow agonising despairing death or Don Dale.
Well, having been a long time employee of government departments I can say without doubt that the departments across the board are all run by State Government. The message of budget and covering up gaps and loop holes is filtered on down the ranks to those people on the front line.View Comment
If you value your position, want to get further in the departments to where you might make a difference, you eventualy play ball or quit before the above story becomes available to the media.
People who have worked their way up in Government are only there for two reasons, they are friends with someone involved in the hiring process, or you are incredibly good at what you do in the public eye, good for business.
There is a common outlook of acceptance that you cannot change and continue to do the job required or leave and find a job where you compete in much the same way.
There are good people within the government who fight everyday the good fight, but there comes a time you have to decide, is the good fight worth the aftermath you leave behind?
I used to work there. Initially it was a great place to work. Then they hired a new senior manager who hired all of her incompetent friends and began the process of dismantling the agency.View Comment
I was bullied mercilessly until I had enough and quit. Five people quit that day. Serious problems with this manager and her loser friends were ignored for years. This agency turned out to be the worst experience of my whole entire career.
Countless employees were driven away. I was so disgusted with how they treated their employees, and when I did complain, nothing was ever done about the abuse of power.
I could still vomit just thinking about the horrible things I witnessed and experienced at DCF.
The situation described in this report about the Department of Children and Families appears to have reached an extreme level but I’m aware from what others have indicated to me that demoralization of staff in other NTPS bodies is widespread. The bureaucracy of the NT has long been a law unto itself while the public’s attention is distracted by the antics of our politicians.View Comment
The current DCF model in Central Australia (and I suspect elsewhere around this country) has been broken for decades. Everyone who works there or is a client of the agency is impacted. Bureaucracy is the culprit. It needs to implode and be built anew under a different model.View Comment
The dysfunctional nature of this agency has staff who work on the same floor not communicating with each other about clients they share as part of their careload. Some kids have multiple careworkers in different capacities. Little wonder the kids (and carers) get confused as to who is their person.
The following is an example of what has been achieved in some places (including Australia) around the world. There are lessons here to be learned.
Should Territory Labor become the next NT government, it has promised to appoint a Minister for Children (Lynne Walker is proposed) whose role will be to oversee the communication channels between different government agencies (Child Protection, Children and Families, Health and Education) to ensure there is a focus on effective consultation with each other, share relevant information around the various agencies and not stuck in silos.
The managers of this agency are stuck in the same mess as the rest of the staff. It’s the model that’s broken. Many of the people who work there are really quite remarkable and the job they do is to be commended.
Phil Walcott
Independent candidate for Braitling
As a foster carer I have seen, in case conferences, how staff are bullied by their managers. I’ve found myself having to support them!View Comment
DCF managment treat their foster carers equally badly. Kinship placements are set up to fail by being rushed and poorly planned by senior management, to boost their statistics.
The high turnover in staff means that carers are the most knowledgable about the children in their care, yet our relationship with the kids and knowledge is ignored.
Carers are often the ones who are left to maintain and facilitate family relationships and look out for the best interests of the children. We take the kids to vist their parent in goal, have a picnic visit with the siblings they are separated from and have a catch up with the grandmothers.
When things go wrong with kids psychological needs, health, childcare, schools, family relationship, breakdown of kinship care or holiday plans, our numerous phone calls and emails go unanswered.
At carer meetings we bring up issues that make our caring harder. Meeting after meeting the same issues get raised but nothing gets done. And managment’s solution is to close down carer’s abilty to complain about issues we all have in common.
Cares are the ones that are left to pick up the pieces of poor staffing and management practices. One of my two year olds had five placements in five months!
Unsupported, having to deal with the many issues of vulnerable children … in the end many carers give up! Many carers leave their caring roles suffering from depression and anxiety -damaged by DCF.
The DCF disorganisation is failing their staff, their volunteer carers and more importantly their kids.
The well has been left out of welfare.
This is disgraceful. Bullying staff in this way makes mockery out of the ethics of this profession.View Comment
What sort of leadership is management showing? They are modeling violence as a way of solving problems yet expect their client base to do better.
The management levels should be sent back to further education and then given jobs at the beginning level again and have to make their way back up to management by merit (under supervision).