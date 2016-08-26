Crime: Spin and reality

By ERWIN CHLANDA

It’s unlikely that a crime Hollywood blockbuster will be made about this street crime in Alice, but given the emphasis in an overheated election campaign on “tough on crime” policing and offending, it’s worth asking questions about it – again.

At 9.45pm on March 16 a young woman sat outside Rocky’s Pizza in Todd Street waiting for her pizza. Her handbag was on a table beside her. Two young men snatched the bag and scampered.

It’s the kind of crime in the middle of the town that keeps tourists away in droves.

A man who knows the youths had observed the theft, and told police who had been called the names of the two young men, and that they were from Hermannsburg. The police officers remarked that the youths had been on the cops’ radar.

Three uniformed officers, including a sergeant, and two plain clothes detectives were present that night.

The crime is still uncleared.

Today, five months and 10 days after the offence the perpetrators have not been dealt with.

Hermannsburg has a population of 600. It also has a police station.

This morning the victim said she is dishaertened.

Police media told us today: “There has been no development with the handbag snatching incident, so it is just still under investigation.”

That was no more than the News had been told several times, when we enquired.

No explanation was given about the delay with what seems an open and shut case.

A case of justice delayed is justice denied?