Above and below, big things are happening

This thorny devil had his hibernation rudely interrupted by a string of warm days.

He surfaced, looked for food, found a warm road for a bit of comfort – disaster struck.

Local CSIRO scientist Steve Morton says reptiles popping out of their winter abode for a day or two it isn’t necessarily a sign of climate change making another leap forward – but if it happens more often, it may be a bad signal.

The normal time for snakes and reptiles to resume their life above ground with the rest of us depends on the species: Those which require hot temperatures re-emerge from September to October.

All are likely to pop back in if a cold snap happens.

When they do come out for a day or two during winter “opportunistically” it is for a feed, to “re-stock their fat supplies,” says Dr Morton.

Up high, too, unusual things are happening: That cloud streak we’ve seen a few times now (we’re the red dot in the middle) is the product of warmer water in the eastern Indian ocean, south of Indonesia, generating a lot more moisture in the upper atmosphere, including thunderstorms.

This “North West Cloud Band” then takes ride on the jetstream, being sucked into low pressure areas in the south-east of the country, according to Andrew Watkins, manager of Climate Production Services of the Bureau of Metereology. It’s called a Negative Indian Ocean Dipole, and is similar to the La Niña pattern in the Pacific Ocean, he says. Dr Watkins says it doesn’t take much to trigger the event – a half to one-and-a-half degree rise in the temperature of Indian Ocean water will do the trick.