Pine Gap homes to be sold from next year

By ERWIN CHLANDA

Pine Gap and the Defence Department remain coy about the planned sale of “base” homes (similar to the one pictured) in Alice Springs, understood to number 400.

In reply to questions from the Alice Springs News Online about how many houses will be sold, to whom, for what price and when, the department replied: “The planned sale of Australian Government housing in Alice Springs will be part of a program to replace older dwellings with new stock, over a period of approximately three to five years, as discussed with the Alice Springs Town Council and Chamber of Commerce representatives on 11 August 2016.

“The number of properties to be sold is under review. The properties will be sold on the open market, at market value, in accordance with the Commonwealth Property Disposal Policy.

“Defence anticipate the initial properties to be sold will be listed on the market in 2017.”