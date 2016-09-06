When an elder is an elder

Sir – The term “elder” is generally linked to the person having knowledge and how to be wise to speak on or share the knowledge.

On Facebook a boy calls himself an Arrente elder. Well, old yes but in reference to status and knowledge he is still a boy.

The boy has no knowledge about how language operates, has no knowledge about how skin names exist and is unable to participate in Aboriginal cultural protocols that revolve around country.

The fact that he uses the term “jukurrpa”and loves to be called “tjilpi” makes the world giggle as both words are not in the Arrente landscape.

The fact that he carries around paper work (family trees, letters references, etc) to attempt to convince all who he is and where he is from is a giggle.

In short the boy is out of line.

Michael Liddle

Alice Springs