Former Alice headmaster to run Children & Families?

By ERWIN CHLANDA

Former headmaster of Bradshaw School, Ken Davies (pictured), is believed to have been appointed as the new head of the Children and Families Department.

He is said to be replacing Anne Bradford. The department has recently been rocked by a bullying scandal in Alice Springs.

Mr Davies was Chief Executive of the Department of Education from April 2013, according to an NT Government website.

He began his career in the Northern Territory as a teacher at Papunya in 1978. He became a school principal in Alice Springs and Katherine and regional superintendent in Tennant Creek.

In 1999 he moved from Central Australia to Darwin, taking a position in the Department of the Chief Minister, and was soon appointed General Manager Indigenous Education in the Department of Education.

More recently, he has served as Chief Executive for the Department of Lands, Planning and Environment (DLPE), the Department of Housing, Local Government and Regional Services and as Deputy Chief Executive of the Department of the Chief Minister.

In these roles he implemented a significant restructure of DLPE, established the new Northern Territory Planning Commission, the Environment Protection Authority, and one of the largest housing programs ever undertaken in remote Australia.

He has worked extensively with local government to deliver good governance and services in the Northern Territory.