Giles defeated in Braitling

By ERWIN CHLANDA

Labor’s Dale Wakefield (pictured) has won the seat of Braitling by 27 votes, defeating the former Chief Minister, Adam Giles.

That means the once mighty CLP does not have a single seat in Central Australia, its birthplace.

Labor’s Sandra Nelson has defeated former Deputy Chief Minister Willem Westra van Holthe in Katherine.

The CLP will have just two of the 25 seats in the Assembly.

Labor’s Deputy Leader Lynn Walker has lost her seat of Nhulunbuy to Independent Yingiya Mark Guyula by seven votes.

New Chief Minister Michael Gunner says the Labor Caucus will meet for the first time on Sunday, at which time a full cabinet and Deputy Leader will be elected.