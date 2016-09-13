Search for six months old boy

p2354-police-baby-1Police are calling for public assistance to help locate a six-month-old boy (at right) who was reported missing two days ago.

 

Detective Senior Sergeant Allan Milner says the boy was last seen in the care of his 16-year-old relative Gilbert Thompson (both pictured below) and his partner, 16-year-old Rachael Newberry on Thursday, September 8.

 

p2354-police-baby-4Police say they are very concerned for the boy’s welfare and are very keen to speak to the two youths, who were last seen in Alice Springs in a maroon coloured vehicle.

 

People with information were asked to call police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

 

 

p2354-police-baby-3

 

 

Be Sociable, Share!
Posted: September 13, 2016 at 3:50 pmPost a comment

Post a Comment

Your email is never shared. Required fields are marked *

*
*