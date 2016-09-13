Search for six months old boy

Police are calling for public assistance to help locate a six-month-old boy (at right) who was reported missing two days ago.

Detective Senior Sergeant Allan Milner says the boy was last seen in the care of his 16-year-old relative Gilbert Thompson (both pictured below) and his partner, 16-year-old Rachael Newberry on Thursday, September 8.

Police say they are very concerned for the boy’s welfare and are very keen to speak to the two youths, who were last seen in Alice Springs in a maroon coloured vehicle.

People with information were asked to call police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.