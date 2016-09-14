Lambley calls for action on palliative care hospice

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Sir – The new Labor Government should move quickly in honouring their commitment to build a palliative care hospice, rather than a “multi-purpose facility” as is currently being built at the Alice Springs hospital.

In Opposition the Labor Shadow Minister for Health, Lynne Walker, committed Labor to providing a specialist palliative care unit if elected to government.

Under the former CLP Government plans have been put in place to build a multi-purpose facility that includes palliative care beds but is not the centre of excellence and specialisation as intended.

As the former NT Minister for Health in 2014, I organised the transfer of Health and Hospital Funds (HHF) from the Gove District Hospital, to build a new palliative care hospice in Alice Springs.

The intention was always to have a facility equivalent to that at the Royal Darwin Hospital. It was also intended that all Northern Territory Government palliative care services be co-located at this new palliative Care facility at the Alice Springs hospital.

Robyn Lambley MLA (pictured)

Independent Member for Araluen