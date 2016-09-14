More rain doubles average winter falls

A cloud band over Central Australia is bringing widespread rainfall of around 20mm to the southern and eastern NT in the coming days with possible storms forecast for today and tomorrow, according to the Bureau of Metereology.

It says the rainfall is likely to ease on Friday but more cloud bands are expected to bring significant rainfall during the weekend and into next week.

The south eastern NT (Simpson, eastern Lasseter and southern Barkly districts) is likely to receive most of the rainfall (50 to 100mm totals) across the next seven days, and other districts may see totals of 25 to 50mm.

Rainfall is likely to be convective which means there will he heavier rainfall and possible thunderstorms in isolated locations, says the bureau.

There may be enough rainfall to lead to isolated flash flooding in in some locations, and there is a possibility that access roads may become impassable.

Many locations have received more than double their average winter rainfall in the southern NT, including Tennant Creek, Yulara and Curtin Springs. Alice Springs is tracking at around 50% above average.

