By ERWIN CHLANDA

A great idea for a rainy day: Seeing the flower show in the Residency.

Here’s a preview chosen by the Alice Springs News Online this morning from the 118 exhibits, including 13 from children.

Mayor Damien Ryan will open the show, organised by Heritage Alice Springs, at 1:30pm, by which time the official judges will have had their pick.

