Police are searching for a 33-year-old man who failed to return to a rehabilitation centre at 3pm yesterday.

Trevor Coulthard (pictured) was issued a day release but failed to return to the centre at the designated time. It is alleged that he has removed his monitoring bracelet.

He was last seen at Hidden Valley Camp.

Police say he is not considered a threat to the public but people are urged not to approach him and ring 131 444 or CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000 with any information.