Aboriginal sites authority gave no cultural advice

By ERWIN CHLANDA

The organisers of the Parrtjima Festival in Light claim to have included in their “extensive consultation process” the Aboriginal Areas Protection Authority (AAPA) “to respectfully bring Parrtjima to life”.

But as the controversy about the dreamtime ancestral creators – caterpillar or dog – attributed to the site continues, the AAPA says it has given no advice on cultural issues.

Matthew Dean, the AAPA’s Director of Policy and Governance, says the authority had “discussions with the Festival organisers, but only in regard to the protection of sacred sites.

“Since we established that no sacred sites were at risk in this case, AAPA’s role ended at that point. AAPA does not and did not in this case provide cultural advice on the nature of sites.”

The organisers say on their website the “number of local Indigenous groups who we wish to acknowledge and sincerely thank” include Arrernte Elders and Leaders, Custodians and Traditional Owners of Mparntwe (unnamed), the Institute for Aboriginal Development Men’s Elders Group (also unnamed); and Lhere Artepe Aboriginal Corporation (the local native title organisation almost perpetually dysfunctional).

PICTURED at top: Giles Wesley (left), lighting projection artist, and Anthony Bastic, director of light, from AGB Events, at the launch of the event last Friday.