Batchelor Institute students get 149 certificates

By ERWIN CHLANDA

The Batchelor Institute says over the past five years “a large portion of its graduates were employed as educators, in media, as rangers with the CLC or within health care in their communities”.

The institute did not provide more details, and did not respond to a request for information about its annual budget.

We had asked how many students had obtained certificates in the past five years, how many students had obtained full-time work (a year or more); in what fields; and we requested a split-up into private enterprise, government and NGO employment.

The following certificates were presented to 149 students during a ceremony in the Desert Knowledge Precinct on September 16:–

Certificates I:

Seven each in access to vocational pathways, in conservation & land management, and in visual arts; two each in skills to vocational pathways and in work preparation (community services).

Certificates II:

Five in business, nine in community services, 12 in conservation and land management, three in creative industries (media), five in family wellbeing, nine in resources and infrastructure work preparation and two in skills for work and vocational pathways.

Certificates III:

Twelve in community services work, nine in conservation and land management, one in early childhood education and care, five in education support.

Certificates IV:

Two in Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander primary health care practice, one in business (governance), two in conservation and land management, three in screen and media, 23 in training and assessment, two in visual arts.

Other awards:

Five diplomas of education support, one of screen and media, one Batchelor of education (primary teaching), and of health science; two graduate certificate ofIindigenous knowledges; two preparations for tertiary success 1 and seven for tertiary success 2.