Thousands share in the fun as Masters Games start

By ERWIN CHLANDA

Humour, cheek and pizzazz put their stamp on last night’s parade of 2500 people, perhaps the biggest Alice Springs has ever seen, making its way along Todd Mall to Anzac Oval where 30 years of Masters Games were celebrated with fireworks and a concert.

It was the opening of the 16th biennial event in Alice Springs when medals in 34 sports will be contested by people with minimum ages between 25 and 40, depending on the sport.

Last night the there was clearly an exception because many carried on, well, like teenagers.

The world’s longest running Maters Games is managed by nearly 800 volunteers and contested by 4000 competitors, 40% to 45% of them from outside the NT.

Organisers say hotel occupancy in the town is 99% and airlines increased capacity.

The event will close on October 16.

PHOTOS by the Alice Springs News Online.