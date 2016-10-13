A Dorothy Dixers free day and pollies’ interests on web

By ERWIN CHLANDA

On Wednesdays Dorothy Dixers – Government Members asking each-other self-serving questions – will be barred from Parliament.

This is one reform “aimed at creating a more open and accountable Parliament” announced today by the Leader of Government Business, Natasha Fyles (pictured).

She says the Government has already confirmed support for an Independent Speaker, currently Kezia Purick.

Significantly, the Register of Members’ Interests will be made available online, “for any member of the public to see,” says Ms Fyles.

“Currently, there is only one copy of members’ interests available in Parliament house.”



She also says the Government will be moving that a select committee be formed, including Opposition and cross-bench members, to investigate Parliamentary reform including improving question time, scrutiny of legislation and public participation.

“These changes have been developed with a view to placing more scrutiny on government, and to insuring open and transparent government,” Ms Fyles says in a media release today.

“The previous Government would routinely rush legislation through on urgency and failed to consult with the community and with the Parliament on their bills.”