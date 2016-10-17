Council president under domestic violence investigation

By ERWIN CHLANDA

The announcement by the Central Desert Regional Council of its Family Wellbeing Strategy coincides with the standing aside of its president, Adrian Dixon (pictured) as the police is investigating allegations of domestic violence against him.

Council CEO Cathryn Hutton this action was “necessary to ensure that the personal circumstances of Mr Dixon did not distract from the good work being done by the council”.

Ms Hutton would give no further details.

Cr Dixon is quoted in a flyer (pictured) that family wellbeing is “everyone’s responsibility” and that the council “aims to help prevent and reduce family and community violence”.

Ms Hutton says in the flyer that the council is committed to communities are “safe for residents and visitors and to develop “dispute resolution services that enable and empower residents to solve problems without conflict”.

She says Deputy President Norbert Patrick will assume the role of Acting President and in a release quotes him as saying that “the decisive action demonstrates that the Council takes a zero tolerance to family and domestic violence, however, it is important for natural justice to take its course”.