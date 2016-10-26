Will shale gas fracking release greenhouse gasses?

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Sir – A report released today by the Melbourne Energy Institute has major implications for the Territory’s wannabe shale gas fracking industry.

The report exposes leaking gas from unconventional gasfields could render the fuel useless as a clean burning resource due to the methane leakage rates. Methane is a potent greenhouse gas.

Using actual measurements of methane from shale gasfields from across the United States, the new report shows shale gasfields, like those proposed for the NT, leak about 9% of the produced gas as methane pollution.

Yet again this new report demonstrates that the gas fracking industry says one thing, but when you actually get out and measure the pollution, you find their ‘facts’ are furphies.

The gas industry and NT Government have been talking up the 200 trillion cubic feet of shale gas under the Territory.

That’s 18 trillion cubic feet of polluting methane gas to be leaked into the atmosphere if we push a shale gas fracking industry on the Territory. That is 18,000,000,000,000 cubic feet of methane gas.

A 9% leakage rate blows massive holes in the fracking industry’s argument that hydraulic fracturing for shale is somehow ‘clean’.

The report also highlights the gas leaks aren’t just at the well head, they come from all aspects of the industrial process.

The unconventional gas fracking industry is living a lie if they continue to push the line that their gasfields won’t leak.

Naomi Hogan (pictured)

Lock the Gate Alliance NT