‘Town council neglects its duty of care over Pine Gap’

Sir – Alice Springs Town Council fails to implement civil defence measures to protect its ratepayers.

The council, in its Joint Defence Facility Pine Gap Policy document No 111, supports the retention of this facility on the basis of its “economic and social benefit to Alice Springs and for the defence of Australian territory”.

However, the council appears to have neglected its duty of care to carry out a risk assessment on the possible negatives associated with this facility and the implementation of civil defence measures to attempt to counter the terrible consequences of a missile attack on Pine Gap.

Such an eventuality may be considered very unlikely by some, but Australia is being drawn by the United States into a possible war scenario with China.

Experts who understand the role of Pine Gap warned at the recent IPAN conference in Alice Springs, that it has become a major United States communications and surveillance facility which plays a vital role in in the military strategies of the US.

It would very likely become a target for missile attack, perhaps a nuclear missile attack in the event of a serious war breaking out between the US and China.

Even if this risk is considered low, the consequences are so dire to those who live in Alice Springs that the council must develop and implement a civil defence plan for the city.

The Medical Association for the Prevention of War (MAPW) has researched the implications of a nuclear missile attack on Pine Gap and its likely effects on Alice Springs.

Without going into detail, the electromagnetic pulse associated with a nuclear explosion would take out all electronics in Alice Springs meaning there would be no telephones working, fixed or mobile, no radio, no TV and all computers would be destroyed.

There would be no means of communications with the outside world.

Utilities controlled by electronics would fail. Cars dependent on electronic ignition systems would not start.

Glass windows would shatter under the powerful nuclear wind and low levels of radiation would permeate into Alice Springs.

There is no need to go further except to emphasise that serious civil defence measures and procedures need to be implemented. This has not been done. The council has failed in its duty of care to Alice Springs residents.

Bevan Ramsden

Lambton, NSW

PHOTO: Kristian Laemmle-Ruff.