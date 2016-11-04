Alice Turf Club silent on financial issues

By ERWIN CHLANDA

Chairman of the Alice Springs Turf Club Craig Lambley (in the centre of the photo at left) has refused to comment on financial issues within the club except to acknowledge they exist and claim they are being dealt with.

The club gets a share of $15m support funding from the NT Government: The involvement of taxpayer’s money moves the issue squarely into the public domain.

Questions about the management of public funds need to be answered, how much money is involved, what are the circumstances of the issues, what is being done about them and who is responsible.

It has been reported that a club employee resigned for personal reasons.

NT Government funds are channelled to the sport through Thoroughbred Racing NT Inc (TRNT) which in 2015 received just over $15m (the organisation does its reporting in calendar years).

Apart from a string of services Thoroughbred Racing NT last year provided to the Alice Springs Turf Club a capital grant of $254,977 and an operational grant of $878,280.

CEO Andrew O’Toole says TRNT is “aware of the issues” but they are in the club’s hands.

It is required to report to TRNT twice a year and the club has complied.

The first report this year, in May or June, was lodged before the “situation” became known and the second one is due before the end of the year, says Mr O’Toole.

He says he is aware the Alice Springs Turf Club is awaiting the report by an auditor.