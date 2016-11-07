Old Melanka site for sale – again

By ERWIN CHLANDA

The old Melanka site, proposed for an eight-story residential, hotel and commercial complex, is for sale again.

Paul Masters, a spokesman for the Ainsworth family group, said a year ago the $100m project was fully funded and ready to go early this year.

The eight story height had been a continuing controversy in the town but the project was seen as a turn-around for a flagging economy.

The real estate agency L J Hookers has just announced that the approved complex of 13,600 square metres with four street frontages is on the market again.

It is zoned Tourist Commercial – Exceptional Development Permit, a mixed use comprising of 261 multiple dwellings / serviced apartments / hotel rooms, commercial uses, including shops, offices, restaurants and bars, in three eight-story buildings and a single storey child care centre.