Call for more ‘investment’ for ‘largest land owning group’

By ERWIN CHLANDA

How would Tony Abbott go as the Minister for Aboriginal Affairs?

The question arose with the latest episode of the former Prime Minister running interference against the current one.

It brings much displeasure to Nigel Scullion who announced he had “confirmed on a number of occasions he is absolutely committed to serving the full term as the Minister for Indigenous Affairs”.

Of course Senator Scullion – who is preparing answers to questions we put to him on Aboriginals Benefit Account (ABA) issues – may not get a say in the matter in this right vs far right tiff.

A contemporary answer to the question came from Joe Morrison which, in essence, was that they were all hopeless, all Aboriginal Affairs Ministers over the past four decades, every single one.

An equally enduring phenomenon is the capacity of Indigenous leaders to deliver ‘poor bugger me’ speeches: Mr Morrison’s was fittingly titled “Unhappy Anniversaries: What is there to celebrate?”

Mr Morrison (pictured) is the CEO of the Northern and Council (NLC). He was speaking in part also for the Central Land Council (CLC) when he delivered the Nugget Coombs Memorial Lecture last month.

“Forty years and we have not yet secured our future,” Mr Morrison declaimed, blaming serial neglect by governments. Expended taxpayers’ billions rated mention only in the context of not being enough.

“The joint full [land] councils criticised the White Paper on Developing Northern Australia for its lack of support for Indigenous-led developments, and for failing to recognise the aspirations of Aboriginal people to drive themselves the development of their lands and waters.”

What is keeping them? Just two royalty associations, those attached to the Granites gold mine, Kurra and GMAAAC, have combined assets (“retained earnings”) of $85m.

“We cannot live in hope that governments will deliver,” said Mr Morrison. Do they really need to?

Mr Morrison delivers his own contradiction: “And there’s the obvious: we own and/or have legally recognised rights over more than 90 per cent of northern Australia.”

It’s worth repeating that number: 90%. We are used to 50% – that’s the round figure of the vast area in the NT held by Aboriginal people under ‘land rights’ freehold.

Native title land would make up part of the rest.

He brings full circle his argument, apparently inadvertently, that there is no longer a case for handouts: “The financial sector has confirmed for us that section 19 leases [under the land rights Act] are able to be used as security.

“Commercialising a section 19 lease turns Aboriginal landowners into landlords.

“It enables them to use their land to generate income without losing control over it. This is a fundamental step towards self-determination and self responsibility.”

Brilliant: Aboriginal people own or have rights over an area twice the size of France and most of that land can be used as collateral.

Meanwhile Mr Morrison tells his audience: “The realisation [of Aboriginal objectives] will depend initially on good will and up-front investment by governments. The Aboriginals Benefit Account would be an ideal source.”

He doesn’t want to let the governments “off the hook”.

And while he says Indigenous people are the “region’s largest land owning group” he deplores that “government policies continue to fail spectacularly”.

We put the following questions to Senator Scullion:

• How much money is in ABA?

• What are the policies for making available money from the ABA?

• How many applications for funding have the been made by the NLC and the CLC (including associated organisation) in the past three years?

• Which ones have been approved – please state respective amounts.