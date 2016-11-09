Election of Trump could impact Alice Springs: Mayor

By ERWN CHLANDA

If the election of Donald Trump as the president of the United States has any impact on the defence relationships between Australia and the United States, then this could have a significant impact on the economy and on employment in Alice Springs.

This was stated by Mayor Damien Ryan when asked to comment on the outcome of the American election today, given that he is the mayor of the town that hosts Pine Gap, which is described as one the the USA’s most important overseas military assets.

The town council’s current policy about Pine Gap is that it “supports the retention of the American / Australian Joint Defence Facility Pine Gap, and acknowledges the importance of this Facility for the defence of Australian territory and for the economic and social benefit of Alice Springs”.