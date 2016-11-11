‘Trump win opportunity to re-assess defence policies’

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Sir – US President-elect, Donald Trump, has served notice of a US withdrawal from a “protective” military role for allies in South East Asia and the Pacific.

He has urged these allies to take responsibility for their own defences. He has claimed that he intends to pull American military forces back from its outposts in over 90 countries.

Trump’s election has removed a major plank underlying the defence strategies of successive Australian governments, which have consistently relied on the US as our fundamental protector.

They have led Australia into US-initiated wars which have caused the unnecessary deaths and suffering of millions of civilians, often in countries which have posed no threat to us.

These defence strategies; the structure of the ADF; spending on military infrastructure; acceptance of US military bases on Australian soil, and the integration of Australia’s ADF with the US military forces, have all been driven by a belief that our alliance with the US and the presumed merits of the ANZUS Treaty were the best option for Australia’s security.

Mr Trump’s foreign and defence policies pull the rug from under the feet of this belief bur Australia is more than capable of standing on its own feet and defending itself.

“A new, independent approach to defence would also provide a chance to establish peaceful and mutually beneficial relationships with our neighbours and an opportunity for Australia to be a stronger, independent voice for peace in the world.

We urge the Australian Government to now draw together the best military, defence and foreign policy experts to develop a comprehensive and independent Australian defence policy which includes military, civil and industry involvement.

Nick Deane

Independent and Peaceful Australia Network which organised a recent anti Pine Gap conference in Alice Springs (photo at top).