Second region to turn its back on local government

By ERWIN CHLANDA

A second bush region is making moves to regain control over municipal and other services, under a banner of self determination.

Several communities in the Utopia area north-east of Alice Springs have formed the Urapuntja Aboriginal Corporation (UAC).

According to its administrator, Michael Gravener, it “is developing a business plan aimed at building capacity to resource the homelands of Utopia which includes Centrelink and post office services, and – over a transitional period of about three years – take control over services and functions currently performed by the Barkly Regional Council and other entities”.

A similar move is under way at Amoonguna, just outside Alice Springs.

Mr Gravener, appointed only a week ago, says the local traditional owners have decided to regain the independence they had prior to the Intervention and the advent of local government in the bush.

He says like in Amoonguna housing maintenance is a major problem.

UAC is negotiating leases of land for offices and other facilities from two Aboriginal land trusts.

Mr Gravener says the corporation expects to work in its endeavours with the Barkly Regional Council and the Office of the Prime Minister.