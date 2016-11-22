Government spending: The good news and the bad.

“After three months of virtual silence from the Gunner Government, the first major funding announcement they make for Central Australia are cuts to planned infrastructure expenditure,” says Mrs Lambley.

“Projects deferred include a $2.7m upgrade of the Ross Primary School; $11m storm rectification works for the Central Australia Health Service; and numerous road works including an $11.5m upgrade of the Maryvale Road and $4.5m of Larapinta Drive head works.

“People will lose their jobs and some will leave town.”

Ms Lambley says the deferred projects have not been rescheduled, suggesting that some of these projects may be scrapped.

“I am disappointed in this Government; they have prioritised Darwin, Palmerston and Katherine at the expense of Central Australia. I hope this is not a sign of things to come,” says Mrs Lambley.