Government scraps tourism infrastructure fund

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Sir – The new Labor NT Government has scrapped the popular Tourism Infrastructure Development Fund which delivered over $5m of funding directly to tourism operators across the NT to upgrade their facilities, products and services.

In Parliamentary Question Time yesterday I asked the Minister responsible for Tourism, Ms Lauren Moss, if the new Government intended to continue the Fund.

She said the fund “has been fully expended, so we are currently looking at putting the case forward on the best way we can utilise that tourism budget to make sure we are fully supporting the tourism sector”.

It is a shame the Government has scrapped the fund. In Central Australia many Tourism operators were beneficiaries over the past two years. These include:

 Wintersun Cabin and Caravan Park – Install a pool shade – $26,000

 Wintersun Caravan & Cabin Park – Upgrade outdoor kitchen facility – $73,700

 Gemtree – New swimming pool and landscaping – $53,500

 BIG4 MacDonnell Range Holiday Park – New entertainment and activities centre – $100,000

Heritage Caravan Park, bore – $7500

 Heritage Caravan Park – Doggy day care – $9,590

Multi-purpose space at Glen Helen – $83,727

Glen Helen Homestead – Lodge upgrade – $100,000.

New wheelchair accessible walking trails at Standley Chasm – $196,915

Standley Chasm – New water-play attraction, interactive lighting display and wheelchair access to café – $100,000.

Ooraminna Station – Infrastructure upgrades for function and events – $26,334

Ooraminna Homestead – New kitchen that can cater up to 500 guests – $60,000

Gapview Hotel – Campground and office upgrades – $100,000

Warlukurlangu Artists Aboriginal Corporation – Interpretative signage and video presentation for visitors to the historic Yuendumu Men’s Museum – $28,400

Ross River Resort – Installation of a walk-in freezer and new cupboards – $15,000

Ross River Resort – Electrical power system upgrades – $90,000

Kangaroo Sanctuary – Build new camel enclosure – $50,000

The Kangaroo Sanctuary – Infrastructure to support a new kangaroo hospital – $40,772

Earth Sanctuary – Construction of a space observatory – $50,000

Old Ambalindum Homestead – Move existing generator and install solar power – $90,909

Uluru Camel Tours – Paving of entertainment area to cater for larger functions – $52,586

Outback Ballooning – Build a new ‘Do the NT’ hot air balloon – $61,588

Trek Larapinta – New semi-permanent safari tents, kitchen and toilets – $60,000

Epicurious Travel – New kitchen, showers and solar panels on Larapinta Trail – $80,000

Outback Tour Services – wheelchair-accessible camping accommodation – $48,960

Ntaria Supermarket – Upgrades to the community tourist caravan park campground – $45,252

Finke River Mission – New art studio at Hermannsburg Heritage Precinct – $82,800

Yupanalla Aboriginal Corporation – Refurbishment of the Urapunga Homestead – $70,000

Kings Canyon Resort – Infrastructure to support new Segway tours – $50,000

Kings Creek Station – Library flooring, plunge pool, associated decking, – $45,455

RT Tours – Infrastructure for Mbuntua Starlight Dinner at Simpson’s Gap – $71,568

Arlpwe Artists Aboriginal Corporation – upgrade Ali Curung art gallery – $88,023

Uluru ATV Adventures – Purchase two All Terrain Vehicles aka quad bikes – $70,000

NT Airports – New International Business Lounge – $500,000

Palya Art – provision of Mandarin translations of all printed and online marketing material – $8,995

Alice Springs Airport – Multi-language welcome signage at airside Virgin arrivals path – $9,000

Alice Springs Reptile Centre – Improve reception area – $60,000

Central Australian Aviation Museum – Renew displays – $35,629

Kaltukatjara Community Council – Docker River campground upgrades – $100,000

National Pioneer Women’s Hall of Fame – Install interpretational signage at Old Andado Station and improve campground – $11,608

Outback Cycling – Purchase 14 mountain bikes – $13,363

Funding to assist the new Borella Ride permanent exhibition, Tennant Creek – $59,599

Professional Helicopter Services – Construct helipads and terminal – Yulara – $40,000

Pyndan Camel Tracks – Infrastructure to enable a new 10 minute camel ride – $31,819

Remote Adventures NT – Purchase two Tour Master Four cameras and fit-out-kits – $32,727

Remote Education Tours – multipurpose building for student groups at Ayers Rock – $54,623

Standley Chasm – New birdwatching hides and picnic area upgrades – $60,000

Tailormade Tours – Install solar power system – $70,000

The Rock Tour – Upgrade camps and build wet-weather shelter – $16,665

Uluru ATV Adventures – Purchase 4 ‘Can Am’ ATVs – $90,909

Uluru Camel Tours – Install ablution block – $50,000

Uluru Segway Safari – New segway tours in Uluru Kata Tjuta National Park – $68,000

Robyn Lambley

Independent Member for Araluen