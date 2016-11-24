Government scraps tourism infrastructure fund

Sir – The new Labor NT Government has scrapped the popular Tourism Infrastructure Development Fund which delivered over $5m of funding directly to tourism operators across the NT to upgrade their facilities, products and services.
In Parliamentary Question Time yesterday I asked the Minister responsible for Tourism, Ms Lauren Moss, if the new Government intended to continue the Fund.
She said the fund “has been fully expended, so we are currently looking at putting the case forward on the best way we can utilise that tourism budget to make sure we are fully supporting the tourism sector”.
It is a shame the Government has scrapped the fund. In Central Australia many Tourism operators were beneficiaries over the past two years. These include:
Wintersun Cabin and Caravan Park – Install a pool shade – $26,000
Wintersun Caravan & Cabin Park – Upgrade outdoor kitchen facility – $73,700
Gemtree – New swimming pool and landscaping – $53,500
BIG4 MacDonnell Range Holiday Park – New entertainment and activities centre – $100,000
Heritage Caravan Park, bore – $7500
Heritage Caravan Park – Doggy day care – $9,590
Multi-purpose space at Glen Helen – $83,727
Glen Helen Homestead – Lodge upgrade – $100,000.
New wheelchair accessible walking trails at Standley Chasm – $196,915
Standley Chasm – New water-play attraction, interactive lighting display and wheelchair access to café – $100,000.
Ooraminna Station – Infrastructure upgrades for function and events – $26,334
Ooraminna Homestead – New kitchen that can cater up to 500 guests – $60,000
Gapview Hotel – Campground and office upgrades – $100,000
Warlukurlangu Artists Aboriginal Corporation – Interpretative signage and video presentation for visitors to the historic Yuendumu Men’s Museum – $28,400
Ross River Resort – Installation of a walk-in freezer and new cupboards – $15,000
Ross River Resort – Electrical power system upgrades – $90,000
Kangaroo Sanctuary – Build new camel enclosure – $50,000
The Kangaroo Sanctuary – Infrastructure to support a new kangaroo hospital – $40,772
Earth Sanctuary – Construction of a space observatory – $50,000
Old Ambalindum Homestead – Move existing generator and install solar power – $90,909
Uluru Camel Tours – Paving of entertainment area to cater for larger functions – $52,586
Outback Ballooning – Build a new ‘Do the NT’ hot air balloon – $61,588
Trek Larapinta – New semi-permanent safari tents, kitchen and toilets – $60,000
Epicurious Travel – New kitchen, showers and solar panels on Larapinta Trail – $80,000
Outback Tour Services – wheelchair-accessible camping accommodation – $48,960
Ntaria Supermarket – Upgrades to the community tourist caravan park campground – $45,252
Finke River Mission – New art studio at Hermannsburg Heritage Precinct – $82,800
Yupanalla Aboriginal Corporation – Refurbishment of the Urapunga Homestead – $70,000
Kings Canyon Resort – Infrastructure to support new Segway tours – $50,000
Kings Creek Station – Library flooring, plunge pool, associated decking, – $45,455
RT Tours – Infrastructure for Mbuntua Starlight Dinner at Simpson’s Gap – $71,568
Arlpwe Artists Aboriginal Corporation – upgrade Ali Curung art gallery – $88,023
Uluru ATV Adventures – Purchase two All Terrain Vehicles aka quad bikes – $70,000
NT Airports – New International Business Lounge – $500,000
Palya Art – provision of Mandarin translations of all printed and online marketing material – $8,995
Alice Springs Airport – Multi-language welcome signage at airside Virgin arrivals path – $9,000
Alice Springs Reptile Centre – Improve reception area – $60,000
Central Australian Aviation Museum – Renew displays – $35,629
Kaltukatjara Community Council – Docker River campground upgrades – $100,000
National Pioneer Women’s Hall of Fame – Install interpretational signage at Old Andado Station and improve campground – $11,608
Outback Cycling – Purchase 14 mountain bikes – $13,363
Funding to assist the new Borella Ride permanent exhibition, Tennant Creek – $59,599
Professional Helicopter Services – Construct helipads and terminal – Yulara – $40,000
Pyndan Camel Tracks – Infrastructure to enable a new 10 minute camel ride – $31,819
Remote Adventures NT – Purchase two Tour Master Four cameras and fit-out-kits – $32,727
Remote Education Tours – multipurpose building for student groups at Ayers Rock – $54,623
Standley Chasm – New birdwatching hides and picnic area upgrades – $60,000
Tailormade Tours – Install solar power system – $70,000
The Rock Tour – Upgrade camps and build wet-weather shelter – $16,665
Uluru ATV Adventures – Purchase 4 ‘Can Am’ ATVs – $90,909
Uluru Camel Tours – Install ablution block – $50,000
Uluru Segway Safari – New segway tours in Uluru Kata Tjuta National Park – $68,000
Robyn Lambley
Independent Member for Araluen