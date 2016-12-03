Town throws a party in the spirit of Christmas

On a sweltering December evening thousands of locals thronged Todd Mall last night for the annual Christmas Carnival, organised by the Town Council and wanting for nothing when it came to atmosphere, diversity, fun and community feeling.

 

p2381-xmas-elbow-450

 

We started in Todd Street North, with the pop-up shop installed in a corner of The Goods cafe, featuring distinctive design and craft work by the Elbow Workshop (James Young and Elliat Rich) as well as ceramist Mel Robson.

 

p2381-xmas-cafe-copy

 

Inside operators,  Aoife Milson and Anna Flouris, were celebrating the cafe’s first anniversary.

 

p2381-xmas-piccolo-450

 

The sound of live music drew us southwards: first stop, a little stage outside Piccolo’s, rugs on the ground for the audience, and a lovely double act (the program tells me that it was Nicole Sookia on keys and vocals).

 

p2381-xmas-mex-450

 

p2381-xmas-flavours-copy

 

Food stalls along the way were doing a lively trade – flavours of the world, take your pick.

 

p2381-xmas-diners-450

 

Tables and chairs at the intersection soon filled up with diners and crowd watchers, as the African fusion ensemble, King Marong and the Tamala Express, were starting to warm up.

 

p2381-xmas-pan-450

 

A very tall Pan with pipes made his way through the throng at its thickest (you might recognise – above the stilts and under the horns – Greens candidate for Lingiari in the last federal election, Rob Hoad).

 

p2381-xmas-live-arts-copy

 

There was all sorts of free fun for kids, some of it time-honoured like face-painting and waterplay, while Red Hot Arts came up with this “live art installation” – complete with photographer to record the moment.

 

p2381-xmas-tree-550d

 

By the time we got to the Christmas Tree on the council lawns – via a queue for ice-cream – we’d missed the action. But one little girl was still transfixed by its lights.

 

p2381-xmas-dancers-550

 

Catching drips from our cones, we wandered back up the mall in time for the finale from King Marong and co that had the crowd on its feet, none so nimble as the kids.

 

 

– words & pictures by Kieran Finnane

 

Be Sociable, Share!
Posted: December 3, 2016 at 11:54 amPost a comment

Post a Comment

Your email is never shared. Required fields are marked *

*
*