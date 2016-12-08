Grog, domestic violence control group in trouble again

By ERWIN CHLANDA

Credible information indicates there are again problems within CAAAPU, a government funded, Aboriginal-controlled organisation in the front line of the battle against alcohol fuelled domestic violence, rampant in Central Australia.

The Central Australian Aboriginal Alcohol Programmes Unit received grants of $4.16m and had a total income of $4.36m in 2015/16.

The latest problems have surfaced not long after a protracted and expensive period of external administration ordered by ORIC.

The information, leaked to the Alice Springs News Online on the condition that the sources are not named, shows that the 2015/16 financial report was signed twice, on two different occasions: Chairman Michael Liddle signed both, and the second signature came from directors Joel Liddle and Jocelyn Dhu, respectively. (See images above).

The News has copies of both documents in full.

All three directors certified that they were signing the documents pursuant to a motion by CAAAPU’s governing body.

A recording of a conversation which we have also obtained suggests that no such motion has in fact been passed.

We asked Mr Liddle, CAAAPU CEO Pauline Reynolds and the Office of the Registrar of Indigenous Corporations for comment.

Ms Reynolds said: “I only have responsibility for operational matters and the day to day running of CAAAPU. [Its] directors have responsibility for strategic direction, ensuring monies are used appropriately in accordance with funding agreements and signing off financial audits and reports.”

We will publish as updates any further information that comes to hand.