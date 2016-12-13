Snail mail: four days for 21 paces

By ERWIN CHLANDA

If you want your Christmas cards to get to their destination before Santa it seems you’d better get a wriggle on.

Two long-time Alice Springs residents put the local post office to the test. Each mailed, to themselves, a postcard.

They dropped them into the mailbox (that’s the red thing in the background), addressed to a PO Box (at right in the photo).

The distance is 21 paces.

The cards took four days to be arrive. When one of the experimenters enquired she was told that priority delivery – for $1.65 a pop – would cut the time down to two days.

We tried to make our own enquiries by phone. No-one picked up when we rang the Alice post office number, and the PR person in Melbourne was on answering machine.

If she gets back before Easter we’ll publish an update.