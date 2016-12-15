Gunner not at his Alice reception but at Kelly concert

By ERWIN CHLANDA

About 100 Alice Springs locals who followed their invitation to the “Chief Minister’s 2016 Christmas reception” last night were surprised that Michael Gunner (at left) wasn’t there.

If they assumed weighty matters of state were keeping the Chief Minister away they were wrong – although a spokesman for him denies that.

Mr Gunner was at a concert in Darwin by Paul Kelly (above, right).

Asked to comment, Mr Gunner’s media advisor said Mr Gunner was “attending to government matters in Darwin,” including negotiations connected with the bid to postpone the deadline for the report of the Royal Commission into the Protection and Detention of Children in the Northern Territory.

“He also attended the Parap School Year Six graduation ceremony and this morning he met with the NT NGOs in Darwin,” said the advisor.

The advisor said Mr Gunner will be meeting with NGOs in Alice Springs tomorrow “among other things. He’s been in Alice Springs five times since he was elected.

“It was not the Kelly concert that was keeping him away. He was not away from Alice Springs for frivolous reasons.”

Families Minister and MLA for Braitling Dale Wakefield welcomed the guests to the well-catered function at the Chifley Hotel.

The invitation came with dress requirements: “Territory rig. Gentlemen: Trousers, long sleeve shirt and tie. Ladies: Day dress/after five.”

Not too many gentlemen bothered about the tie.