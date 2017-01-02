Driving towards ride-sharing in the Territory

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Sir – Territorians will have access to increased commercial passenger choices to get them home this time next festive season with work on the introduction of ride-sharing continuing on track.

Bringing ridesharing to the Territory was an election commitment by Territory Labor.

The industry-wide Ridesharing Steering Committee has met three times since November. We want to ensure we have a strong taxi industry in the future as well as ridesharing in the NT.

The recent survey canvassing issues such as safety and security including inspections and criminal history checks, regulation and licencing fees, attracted 3,200 responses.

Of those participating in the survey, 75% indicated they would use a ridesharing service when available in the Territory.

A final report from the 20-member steering committee will incorporate the feedback gained through the survey and is expected to be provided to Government in early 2017.

The long-term competitiveness and sustainability of the commercial passenger vehicle industry is a priority in this process.

The steering committee includes drivers, taxi operators, the Taxi Council, minibus and private hire industries, and organisations representing the disability, indigenous, youth, and seniors sectors as well as the Transport Workers’ Union, business groups, economic experts and Uber.

Nicole Manison

Minister for Infrastructure, Planning and Logistics (pictured)