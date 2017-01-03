Police still searching for man who escaped on December 23

Police are calling for public assistance to locate 20-year-old Jermaine Austral (pictured on CCTV) who escaped from the Alice Springs Correctional Centre on December 23.

Detective Superintendent Michael White said Mr Austral has allegedly been involved in criminal activity since he absconded.

“His last known sighting was yesterday on Lovegrove Drive in Alice Springs.

“We urge members of the public, family members or friends who may know the whereabouts of Mr Austral to contact police immediately,” Det White says.

Austral is described as being of Indigenous appearance with slim build and about 160cm tall.

Members of the public should not approach him but contact police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, says Det White.

– Police media release.