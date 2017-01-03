Uber: Who will win?

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Sir – I am commenting on the taxi / Uber situation in the Northern Territory.

About 18 years ago the Shane Stone government bought back all the NT taxi licences at a price very close to the market value of that time. The NT government deregulated the industry and leased back those licences to whomever wanted to operate a taxi. Today those licences return the NT government about $3.5m per year.

Now we are looking at the present government introducing the Uber model. What will it return to the people of the NT?

The Uber system system uses credit / debit cards for payment – which goes to which bank? Where? How do you collect GST when there is no record of transactions in Australia? What will be the income to the NT government / people?

Interstate the licences are / were big money so the interstate taxis industry is fighting the Uber model but in the NT the government owns the licences and collects the fees for operating a taxi.

What is the investment for a taxi operator in the NT at present? Say a car worth $10,000, a radio worth say $500 and a meter worth say $500 – all being second hand now, if they can get a sale for these items.

So the NT taxi operator can walk away with a small loss compared to the interstate operator or he can use his car on Uber and throw away the radio and meter.

There are three types of people in the world – those who can count, those who cannot count and those who are public servants and politicians.

Colin Saunders

Gympie, Queensland (formerly Alice Springs)

PHOTO: Uber promotion in the USA.