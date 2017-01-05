Woman missing since January 1

Police hold concerns for missing 35-year-old Rebecca Hayward (pictured).

Senior Sergeant Daniel Whitfield-Jones said she left her Gillen residence on foot around 8pm on New Year’s Day. She has not been seen or heard from since.

Ms Hayward is described as Indigenous, with long dark straight hair, brown eyes, medium build and is about 173cm tall.

She was last seen wearing blue denim shorts rolled up to the knees, a green T-shirt and thongs.

We ask anyone who sights Rebecca or who has any information to contact police on 131 444, says Sgt Whitfield-Jones.

UPDATE January 7:

Ms Hayward was last seen on January 2, about 8:30am, walking on the north Stuart Highway, about 10km north of Alice Springs, near the James Orr Overpass, heading north.