Police on hunt for young men after ramraid this morning

Police are calling for public assistance in finding a group of young men who are alleged to have stolen a white Ford Ranger on January 5 and used it this morning in a ram raid of a business.
Detective Superintendent Michael White released CCTV images.
He urges anyone with information to contact police on 131 444.
– Police release.
@ Evelyne: Surely you are just stirring the pot? If not you have just confirmed you are part of the problem, as unless we are prepared to say what the problem is, we cannot fix it.View Comment
Sit at the local juvenile court every day and watch those that are called to appear, tried then convicted, then tell me that Mabel is wrong.
The stats that I have heard is that 90% of underage offending is committed by Indigenous perpetrators.
I’m not expecting that we can fix it all, but even if the rate of offending was only double that of non-indigenous, we would be making enormous inroads.
Maybe what Fred and Mabel are saying is that 90% of the crime being is being committed by the group that makes up only 30% of the population.
I know you can twist statistics, and welcome you trying to twist those ones to suit your own agenda whatever that is.
By denying the problem you are denying the solution. Unfortunately there are none so blind as those who will not see.
If a person is unable to call a spade a spade (the police have released multiple photos of multiple offenders) then how exactly can we expect to accurately implement the myriad of discriminatory Government policies and laws under the guise of affirmative action?View Comment
Here’s a tip for 2017: Improve your job prospects and help your children have an equal opportunity of a government or trade job / apprenticeship. Tick the indigenous box.
As the comment below indicates, if it is racist to presume an Indigenous person to be Indigenous, the same overly PC attitude applies to presuming a white person is not Indigenous.
2017 – tick the box, break the system!
Why should Aboriginal people have respect for their own people when no other group of people on the planet has respect for theirs?View Comment
Why are they expected to be the perfect example to the rest of humanity’s motley crew of dunderheads?
Is it because Mabel and Fred are racist in their view? Surely not.
Why should anyone, Aboriginal or Boofhead even care, much less respect, what Fred and Mabel have to say?
Why do we refer to Aboriginal people as a cohesive group when nothing could be further from the truth?
The truth is that we are all a bunch of (fill in your own descriptor).
Happy Rest & Reflection.
Mabel and Fred, how do you know that the driver and all involved were Aborigines?View Comment
Well said, Mabel.View Comment
The hard truth: Aboriginal people are out of control. A total disrespect for the community of Alice Springs, but above all no respect for their own people.View Comment
Just want and take. Give nothing back!