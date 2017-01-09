Alice taxis: unlawful practices, asks Lambley

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Sir – In the February 15 sittings of the NT Parliament I will be moving a motion that a Parliamentary inquiry be undertaken into the Alice Springs taxi industry.

This motion has come about through my discussions with various taxi stakeholders over the past 12 months – drivers, operators and license holders.

It is clear that there are serious systemic problems with the licensing and regulation of our local taxi industry. The focus of the inquiry I am proposing will be the allocation of taxi licenses; the practice of sub-leasing taxi licenses; and the regulation of taxi licenses in Alice Springs.

This motion is intended to reform an industry that seems to have been long neglected and overshadowed by questionable and possible unlawful practices.

This is not intended to be a witch hunt but an opportunity to draw a line in the sand and make the taxi industry fair and transparent for everyone.

Robyn Lambley MLA

Member for Araluen