Summer crime calls for thinking outside the box

Alice Springs may well find the elusive solution to its law and order problems in Colombia: Clowns succeed where cops are failing, writes RICHARD BENTLEY. As for home-grown efforts, the three Rotary clubs in Alice could come up with answers to the summer crime spree triggering the usual Facebook fury (excerpts below), he writes in our Rest & Reflection series.

Every holiday period there is an exodus to points east, west and south of Alice Springs while others vacate the remote communities for a holiday experience in Alice Springs.

Clearly this does not work out for many as crime and vandalism ramps up in town. Police and courts are kept busy through the period and on into the new year.

Hundreds of people have been expressing their frustration through community forums on the internet while calling for the authorities – police, courts, governments (state, federal and local) – and parents to take responsibility.

The problems may be greater each year or it may just be the greater availability of forums in which people can vent their frustrations but it appears to me that over the six years I have observed this that the frustrations grow but the available solutions are not producing much change.

A few years ago I came across the story of Bogota in Colombia and its one time mayor Antanas Mokus.

Bogota had a high crime rate and citizens had little respect for traffic controls. Mocks was elected in 1995 and under his leadership, Bogotá saw improvements including murder rate falling 70% and traffic fatalities dropping by over 50%.

Famous initiatives included hiring 420 mimes to make fun of traffic violators, because he believed Colombians were more afraid of being ridiculed than fined.

My understanding is these mimes were recruited from 1,000 police who had been made redundant and accepted re-deployment in new roles.

In the Alice Springs context mimes or clowns could reward good behaviour (vouchers for Macca’s or Whoppers or Colonel Sanders) and frown on those getting up to mischief (plus call security).

Concepts such as justice reinvestment and restorative justice have been around for some time in Australia. They both offer some hope of reducing future criminal behaviour.

Justice reinvestment is effectively having faith that by investing now in programs that will positively direct likely offenders, savings will be made in policing, court and incarceration costs.

Just Reinvest NSW is one such programme. They know that too many children, particularly Aboriginal children are languishing behind bars, sometimes for protracted periods. They are promoting justice reinvestment as the way forward. It reduces crime, builds community capacity, and saves taxpayer’s money. Evidence shows when justice reinvestment is implemented, children and young people have more opportunities and get better outcomes.

This is effectively what Antonas Mokus was about – reducing police numbers and employing mimes.

Restorative Justice aims to achieve an understanding between offender and victim of the impact of criminal behaviour with a view to reduced reoffending and provision of a more satisfactory conclusion to the victim.

As a victim of house break myself, even with insurance coverage, you never get back all that you have lost in the experience.

Knowing that the offender was aware of the harm they had caused and being able in some way to contribute to their rehabilitation would give some satisfaction that you had done your best to improve the situation.

Alice Springs is a strong Rotary town with three clubs. Of the many Rotary projects, the Rotary Peace Scholarship may assist in bringing better relationships between social groups in Alice Springs.

Through academic training, practice, and global networking opportunities, the Rotary Peace Centres program develops leaders who become catalysts for peace and conflict prevention and resolution.

These fellowships cover tuition and fees, room and board, round-trip transportation, and all internship and field-study expenses. Identified leaders could investigate and help implement the concepts I have proposed through such scholarships.

There are some smart young people around the town and in communities who could become tomorrow’s leaders through this program.

To fellow online commentators, yes, it is a Government problem though the Chief Minister does not have to get his “arse down to Alice” to see what is happening, as one said in recent days.

He now has three MLAs in the town and I am sure they are sharing your experience and are as anxious to improve the situation as you are.

This is not just a government problem. It is everyone’s problem. The Government can provide resources to help address the local issues but it will require you all to get on board and show you are serious about finding and implementing solutions. The solutions are out there it just requires community commitment to make them work.