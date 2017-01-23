Economic outlook bleak, says Opposition Leader

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Sir – With thousands of Territory jobs to go this year as Inpex winds back, the latest Commsec quarterly State of the States report reinforces the need for strong economic leadership.

The report shows the Northern Territory has slipped from fourth to sixth position overall and is last on key forward measures like retail spending, business investment, housing finance and population growth.

The Territory economy is sliding backwards while the Gunner Government stands still. I am greatly concerned by the downward trend, and the acceleration of that trend.

Where is the Gunner Government’s plan that will drive the economy forward? Five months since the election and the Government is still working off the Country Liberals budget and its summit process is going at snails pace.

The Gunner Government has done nothing to inspire or turn-around business sentiment.

It has killed off $50 million in private business investment by blocking Dan Mupphy’s, been forced into an embarrassing back-flip on the Home Improvement Scheme but won’t re-instate it and its immediate stimulus package will take forever to kick in.

As well, its cuts to the civil construction program are costing jobs.

Commsec, Sensis, REINT, Access Economics and even the Department of Business’s own report all tell the same story; business and consumer confidence is evaporating.

Gary Higgins

Opposition Leader

UPDATE 3pm

Mr Higgins said this afternoon: “License buybacks, floor space trade-offs and scrapping the 400 square meter bottle-shop limit should all be considered as part of the Labor Government’s Liquor Act review.

“A lot of work has been done and many reviews have been conducted in the Territory and nationally about the impact of alcohol over many years.,” Mr Higgins said.

“The most recent was the Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) review in which I participated. That body of work contained 26 recommendations, none of which related to limiting bottle-shop floor space.”