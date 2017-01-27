Government disappoints on economy, crime fight: Higgins

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Sir – The Labor Government needs to begin delivering on the high expectations it raised while in Opposition.

The recent release of a Chamber of Commerce survey highlights the serious concerns the Territory’s business community has with the Labor Government’s performance so far.

More than 450 chamber members responded to the survey – an extremely strong response to the lack of action by the Government – and identified increasing crime and declining infrastructure as the two key concerns of business.

The Government misled Territorians when it launched its Immediate Works Stimulus package last November – most of the works it outlined won’t begin until well into the dry season.

Only about 10% of the 2016-17 infrastructure budget has been implemented and the Government continues to focus on a summit process that, according to the Government’s own website, has only two submissions from business and been deferred until April.

Is it any wonder the Territory’s population growth is 700% behind the national average?

Crime figures released last Friday show Territory-wide, commercial break-ins increased by 18.2% in the 12 months to December 1. In Darwin the increase was 63.5% and in Alice Springs 25.9%.

There is no plan to tackle this serious crime surge.

It is difficult to frame a strong response when there appears to be a leadership vacuum in the Government.

Gary Higgins

Opposition Leader