Plans to turn Memo Club into Aboriginal ‘health hub’

By ERWIN CHLANDA

The Memo Club’s bowling green will become a carpark (at right in the image) if a development application by the Central Australian Aboriginal Congress is approved.

The carpark is part of a $3.6m project to develop a “health hub” which will see the historic community club and watering hole turned into “offices, medical clinic and community centre”.

The development consent application, up for public comment until February 3, is being made with the permission from the Centrecorp Aboriginal Investment Corporation Pty Ltd, as trustee for the Central Aboriginal Charitable Trust, the owners of the land, according to documents accompanying the application.

The Memo Club was for decades one of the town’s most popular entertainment spots, going back to the World War II years, until it went into voluntary administration in 2012.

When it reopened as a licensed venue under its current ownership it became notorious for brawls inside and in surrounding streets, until the current owners shut it down.