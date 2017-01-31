School zone blitz nabs speedsters

Police are “appalled” at the number of people who were speeding during a traffic operation targeting school zones this morning.

Sergeant Conan Robertson says 14 traffic infringement notices were issued, with one car recorded travelling at 61 kilometres an hour in the clearly marked 40 zone.

“It is up to drivers to concentrate and drive at a safe speed around school zones as children are easily distracted and may not yet understand road rules,” he says.

“Expect the unexpected near schools and slow down, please.”

PHOTO: Traffic cop in action near Centralian Middle School this morning.