Alice mountain biking classic turns 10

Sir – Mountain bikers from across Australia will race along kilometres of hand built single-track at Alice Springs this August as part of The Redback, a four-day, six-stage bike race that attracts Australia’s elite riders down to keen amateurs.

First held in 2008 – the race formerly known as the Ingkerreke Commercial MTB Enduro will celebrate its 10th anniversary in 2017, taking place from August 17 to 20.

The mountain biking around Alice Springs has really matured over those years and it is now deservedly known as one of Australia’s most significant riding destinations.

When we conducted the first race in 2008 there were plenty of trails that the locals had built but we had to work hard to convince interstate riders to come and race. But now it is widely known that the Red Centre trails are some of the best in Australia.

The stages for 2017 have been tweaked to include many of the new trails that have been built recently, from 40 to 50 kilometre cross country racing, an ANZAC Hill Climb, individual time trial and the 22km night race.

Although the racing is fast at the front, no stages are too long or hard so there’s plenty of time to socialise and hang out around the pool after each day with a great sense of camaraderie established between riders as they knock off each stage one race at a time.

All races start and finish within rolling distance of Alice Springs so riders do not need a support crew or a hire car and unlike many other stage races they can stay in the one hotel for the entire event.

There is also the flexibility for riders to either do all stage races or pick and choose just the stages that suit them, ideal for working locals.

The 2017 event coincides with the famous Rotary Club’s Henley On Todd Regatta on.

John Jacoby

Race Director, Rapid Ascent