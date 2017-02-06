LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Sir – Current world events have me thinking we are careening toward an abyss, and that abyss is opening up in the US.

Leaving aside for a moment whether the recent visa ban in the US is constitutional or not, whether Crimea belongs to Russia or Ukraine, which side in the Syrian civil war is in the right, who owns what in the South China Sea and pretty much every other controversy raging on the international scene, there seems to be a colour revolution taking shape in the US.

As has been noted by someone whose name I cannot remember, a successful revolution is little more than the kicking in of a rotten door. And while I do subscribe to the notion that the US is run by a band of oligarchs based in New York and Washington D. C., I do not think the ruling structure of the US is as weak as a rotten door. On the contrary, it is immensely powerful both militarily and financially, and it will not fold easily.

And therein lies the abyss. A successful revolution is one thing, but an unsuccessful revolution is another thing entirely.

An unsuccessful revolution invites a counter revolution. Given the military and financial strength of the US both in the world and within the US, coupled with the full spectrum surveillance system that is now in place, do we really want to go there?

I know I don’t.

We still have the vote. Better by far to work with what we have, to embrace what we like and to work to change what we don’t.

But to be manipulated by one oligarch in his/her fight with another oligarch is to start down a steep incline towards a yawning abyss.

Hal Duell

Alice Springs