Sir – Current world events have me thinking we are careening toward an abyss, and that abyss is opening up in the US.
Leaving aside for a moment whether the recent visa ban in the US is constitutional or not, whether Crimea belongs to Russia or Ukraine, which side in the Syrian civil war is in the right, who owns what in the South China Sea and pretty much every other controversy raging on the international scene, there seems to be a colour revolution taking shape in the US.
As has been noted by someone whose name I cannot remember, a successful revolution is little more than the kicking in of a rotten door. And while I do subscribe to the notion that the US is run by a band of oligarchs based in New York and Washington D. C., I do not think the ruling structure of the US is as weak as a rotten door. On the contrary, it is immensely powerful both militarily and financially, and it will not fold easily.
And therein lies the abyss. A successful revolution is one thing, but an unsuccessful revolution is another thing entirely.
An unsuccessful revolution invites a counter revolution. Given the military and financial strength of the US both in the world and within the US, coupled with the full spectrum surveillance system that is now in place, do we really want to go there?
I know I don’t.
We still have the vote. Better by far to work with what we have, to embrace what we like and to work to change what we don’t.
But to be manipulated by one oligarch in his/her fight with another oligarch is to start down a steep incline towards a yawning abyss.
Hal Duell
Alice Springs
One Comment (starting with the most recent)NB: If you want to reply to a previous comment, start your comment with this notation: @n where n is the number of the comment you want to reply to.
“You have only to kick in the door and the whole rotten structure will come crashing down” claimed Adolf Hitler as on June 22, 1941, he launched the biggest military operation of World War Two with the commencement of Operation Barbarossa, the invasion of the Soviet Union – the most destructive military campaign in human history.View Comment
Hitler ultimately was proved wrong but crucially the Nazis might have pulled it off had it not been for the intervention of Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbour a few months later, and Hitler unwisely declared war on the United States in support of his erstwhile ally.
From that moment on the outcome of the war (as Winston Churchill exalted) was never in doubt.
Hal Duell isn’t alone in his view the world is forgetting the bitter lessons of that conflict.
Incidentally, it will soon be the 75th anniversary of the first Japanese air raid on Darwin; and such occasions are very useful in reminding us not just of earlier sacrifice but how much we stand to lose if we fail to learn the lessons of history.