Indigenous art gallery centrepiece of Gunner’s plans for Alice

The removal of the electorate of Greatorex prior to the election was one of the more obvious consequences of a population not keeping pace.

Less visible is the worry of contractors and tradies at a drying pool of jobs.

Beginning this year our Government will invest in Alice Springs in a way not seen for decades.

The nationally-significant iconic Indigenous art gallery will be the centrepiece of an Alice Springs revitalisation.

This is about venerating the tens of thousands of years of continuous cultures that came before any white man ever considered a great southern continent.

This is about celebrating the resilience of these cultures.

This is about saying to Aboriginal kids in Alice Springs, and indeed Aboriginal kids across the nation, that what and where you come from is special.

That you are special.

Sydney talked about a such a gallery, Brisbane talked about it, Perth talked about it, the former Territory Government talked about it … We will build it.

The work begins next month when we form a consultation group of Aboriginal and other experts.

This year we will launch a design competition to realise more than a building, but an architectural symbol of remote Australia.