Canberra money for festivals all goes to Top End

By ERWIN CHLANDA

Not a cent for Alice Springs is included in the announcement by Senator Nigel Scullion (pictured) of four allocations in the NT from the Coalition Government’s Festivals Australia programme.

He said the Darwin Aboriginal Art Fair received $106,700 “to support interactive artist workshops during the free public programme of the annual art fair.

“The workshops will allow audiences to immerse themselves in different creative processes, and provide a unique insight into the creation of high quality artwork.”

Senator Scullion said in a media release the Barunga Festival had received $35,860 “to run art, music and culture workshops led by three well known Indigenous bands – B2M, The Lonely Boys and the Mambali Band.

“The workshops will provide the remote community with an opportunity to participate in music workshops and for the non-Indigenous festival audience to learn about Indigenous language and culture,” Senator Scullion said.

The Nightcliff Seabreeze Festival “would use funding of almost $20,000 to take festival activities to less mobile members of the community affected by health, mobility and socio-economic factors”.

And the Darwin Performing Arts Centre has received funding of almost $26,000 for a Larrakia Puppet Project during Darwin’s Garrmalang Festival “which will bring traditional and contemporary Aboriginal stories to life in a unique format for families,” Senator Scullion said.

He did not respond to a request for comment.