Crime wave laws – no hurry?

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Sir – The lack of urgency around the Government’s plan to introduce a Bill on urgency is frustrating.

I was relieved yesterday when I learnt the Gunner Government was going to introduce legislation on urgency into Parliament to tackle the crime wave and fully expected to be debating this Bill today.

Instead, Parliament will not debate this Bill until March.

While we welcome the principle behind the Government’s announcement, had they not been asleep at the wheel this legislation could have been debated and passed into law today.

Instead, because nothing has been drafted, Territorians will have to wait another month before there is reform to the bail laws.

Tellingly, the Chief Minister refused to say when asked in Parliament when he provided drafting instructions to Parliamentary Council, which will draft the legislation. The reason for this is that he probably hasn’t.

Lia Finocchiaro

Deputy Opposition Leader